Rishi Sunak has dropped into the red as Cabinet approval ratings sink to historic lows.

The prime minister, who has faced an up-hill battle to deliver on his five pledges set out at the start of the year, has a -2.7 per cent approval rating among Conservative Party supporters.

He enjoyed a positive 21.6 per cent rating last time out.

He is joined by Oliver Dowden, Greg Hands, Michael Gove, Andrew Mitchell, Grant Shapps, Jeremy Hunt, Robert Jenrick and Therese Coffey, who are all in the red.

Even Tories Are Negative Towards Most of the Cabinet https://t.co/Bg5GnLM9xz pic.twitter.com/hK4Askj2YC — Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) July 4, 2023

Only Ben Wallace, James Cleverly, Kemi Badenoch and Penny Mordaunt still hold onto their top spots, though Cleverly and Wallace are now the only Ministers with ratings above 50.

According to political blog Guido it represents unseen levels of dissatisfaction among the party’s supporter base and suggests a “terrible disconnect” between party and voters.

ConservativeHome’s editor Paul Goodman told the blog that the number of people responding to the survey has been falling for a while – which in itself is a sign of apathy – though this month’s returns are slightly up on last month’s.

Related: Revealed: The real reason Farage’s bank account was closed