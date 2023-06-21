Rishi Sunak’s pledge to drive down inflation, reduce the national debt and stop the boats has been dealt a blow this week as new figures show the prime minister is failing woefully on all points!

Inflation remained unchanged in May, new figures show, heaping further pressure on households.

Consumer Prices Index inflation stayed at 8.7 per cent in May, the same level as in April, despite experts forecasting a fall to 8.4 per cent.

The UK’s debt pile, meanwhile, reached more than 100 per cent of economic output for the first time since 1961 as government borrowing more than doubled in May, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said net debt reached £2.6 trillion as of the end of May, estimated at 100.1 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

It is the first time the debt-to-GDP ration has risen above 100 per cent since March 1961, before The Beatles got a record deal!

And on Sunday, it was revealed that more than 1,100 people had arrived on small boats in the past three days.

The cumulative number of arrivals in 2023 now stands at a provisional total of 10,472, according to the latest data from the Home Office.

Some 45,755 people were detected making the crossing in 2022.

