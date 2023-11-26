The leader of the Reform Party has been accused of using dangerous rhetoric, after he formed part of the panel on the BBC’s flagship political programme on Sunday. Richard Tice’s views on immigration were challenged staunchly by another guest.

Richard Tice upsets guests during contentious BBC appearance

Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg, Tice argued that mass immigration is making the UK ‘poorer economically and culturally’. The comments immediately rankled Christina McAnea, the General Secretary of Unison.

The pair argued vociferously, as Tice claimed that ‘Christian values and ethos’ form the basis of Britishness. He suggested that the country should aspire to live under one cultural identity, blasting the idea of multiculturalism.

“Immigration is changing the nature of our country. It’s making us poorer financially and culturally. We should live and operate under one British culture. Our heritage, our history, our Christian values – people should live under this identity.” | Richard Tice

Reform leader clashes with Unison leader live on-air

With Nigel Farage currently lapping-up all the delights of the Australian jungle, Mr. Tice said he’d welcome his help in making Reform a serious political choice at the next election. He even punted the idea of ‘President Farage’, seemingly forgetting how things work in the UK.

McAnea was somewhat horrified by the politician’s remarks. The union leader said that the statement ‘did not make sense’, and responded by saying that Tice was ‘harking back to the 1940s’. The exchange was certainly a tense one.

“When I hear people saying things like it’ll affect us culturally, I don’t know what that means. People come from all over the world to live here. I’m the grandchild of Irish immigrants. It’s an appalling thing to say… It’s like harking back to the 1940s.” | Christine McAnea

You can watch the fiery discussion here:

