Now THIS is good journalism: Laura Trott was left reeling during her appearance on Sky News this morning, after the Chief Secretary to the Treasury was caught-out in comical fashion by Trevor Phillips.

How high is the UK tax burden? The numbers don’t look good for the Tories…

The Tories have claimed that their Autumn Statement will bring tax cuts for millions of British citizens. In reality, the tax burden continues to rise under their stewardship. Most people aren’t buying the spin that accompanies these figures – with no-one more skeptical than Phillips.

The esteemed news anchor and broadcaster engaged with Laura Trott on the topic of inflation. She claimed that the Tories were responsible for reducing price rises, despite inflation rates largely being determined by external factors.

Nonetheless, Trott continued in bullish fashion, and said that the government had managed to ‘turn the corner’ on the economy. It was another statement that Trevor Phillips wasn’t ready to accept – and he had the receipts ready to show.

Laura Trott left squirming during awkward Sky News appearance

A look of fear and confusion was present on Trott’s face, after Sky News brought up a graph that showed the UK’s tax burden over the last 80 years. The current figure is at its highest level since 1948 – a point that was stressed comprehensively by the host:

“You’re not bringing the tax burden down. Look at this graph, you’ll know it better than anyone… we are at the highest tax burden since 1948. That’s before I was born, and when dinosaurs ruled the earth. Honestly, you’re increasing taxes, not cutting them.” | Trevor Phillips

You can watch the full exchange here – just a warning, though: It is very awkward:



