In the wake of the horrific events that took place in Dublin on Thursday, the heroic intervention of Caio Benicio has been recognised by the people of Ireland and beyond. The Deliveroo cyclist, who hails from Brazil, attacked and disarmed a knifeman in the city-centre.

Dublin latest – victims remain in critical condition

Five people, including a five-year-old child, were stabbed by the assailant during the frenzied attack outside of a school earlier this week. The youngster and a teacher both remain in a critical condition. The incident then sparked a wave of riots across Dublin.

Far-right activists have been blamed for ‘spreading misinformation’, with Irish police blaming a ‘hooligan fringe’ for the retaliatory violence. However, the anti-immigrant sentiment that fuelled the protests has been somewhat undermined by the hero of the hour.

Who is the immigrant that stopped the Dublin attacker?

Mr. Benicio leapt to the defence of woman and a child who were targeted by the perpetrator. Using his helmet as a weapon, he managed to injure the attacker, and force him to drop his knife. Caio’s actions likely spared the lives of others – but he remains humble about his intervention:

“I am a father. I would do what anyone else would do. It was just instinct; I just took action. I don’t see myself as a hero. I am just [a] guy that was in the right time and right place.”

“I saw a little girl being stabbed; I think what can you do? I just went in to stop him and I hit him with my helmet. I hit him to the ground. “I think every parent would do the same. I am nothing special.” | Caio Benicio

A pint for Caio Benicio? We’ll drink to that!

A crowdfunding page has been set up for Benicio – and it’s about as Irish as you can imagine. The fundraiser, simply titled “Buy Caio Benicio a Pint”, has received more than 30,000 donations – and has raised a staggering €320,000 in under 24 hours.

That’s A LOT of Guinness on his tab. However, Caio perhaps won’t be rushing to the boozer straight away. His two children, aged 18 and 12, are still back home in Brazil, and he told the Irish Examiner that he hopes to bring them over to Dublin soon.

We will certainly be raising a pint glass to Caio Benicio this weekend.