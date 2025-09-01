Richard Tice was left floundering during a relatively sotfball interview with Trevor Phillips.

On Sunday, the Reform UK deputy leader appeared on Phillips’ morning show for what seemed set up for a gentle morning interview.

But it wasn’t long before Tice was all at sea when Phillips questioned him on the logic behind his party’s idea to put the Royal Navy in the Channel as a deterrent for small boat crossings.

The Sky presenter asked whether Reform would tell the Royal Navy to “sink small boats”, prompting Tice to tell Phillips to “get a grip.”

He said: “Of course we’re not saying ‘sink boats’, get a grip!”

But Phillips asked what the point of putting the navy out in the Channel therefore was, questioning how this would be a deterrent.

“If you put the Royal Navy out there, what are they, are they just interested observers,” he asked, suggesting Reform would be “wasting the navy’s time.”

To this, Tice seemed to have no answers.

You can watch the exchange below.