The anti-migrant rhetoric sweeping across the UK has led to some very real-word consequences – and one local business in York was left reeling after hateful, racist graffiti was scrawled across their shop front. However, the community response to this senseless act has been incredible.

Chinese takeaway defaced with racist messages

Posting to Facebook over the weekend, Dragon House – a Chinese takeaway – revealed that their premises had been vandalised with crudely drawn St. George’s flags, and messages which included a directive for the owners to ‘go home’. In a statement shared online, they hit-out at the ‘blatant discrimination’.

“I feel truly heartbroken today. My Chinese takeaway, which has been serving this community for more than 10 years, was vandalised with hateful graffiti telling us to ‘go home’. This is not just paint on the wall – it is blatant discrimination, and it hurts deeply.

“The police are already following up on this incident. We work hard every day to serve our customers with love and dedication. I believe our community is stronger than hate, and I hope everyone will stand together against this kind of behaviour.” | Dragon House York

Local window-cleaner helps out business hit by vandals

However, locals have rallied behind Dragon House, sending them a floods of messages in support of the business. As well as the well-wishers, one local businessman went above and beyond. Thanks to Isaac Crystal Clean Windows York, the graffiti was removed the day after – completely free of charge.

From the owner: "A huge thank you to Isaac Crystal Clean Windows York Limited. After this incident happened, he kindly came and cleaned our windows for free. When he heard about the hateful graffiti, he even helped us wash off the paint that was covering the word Chinese." pic.twitter.com/jyMgDbajHO — Taj Ali (@Taj_Ali1) August 30, 2025

Bosh! Big John lends his support to York takeaway

The window-cleaner has been hailed as a ‘real patriot’ by those online. And what’s more, the takeaway has even received the backing of one of the UK’s most unique influencers. Big John, known for his love of Chinese cuisine, used his platform to praise both the takeaway and Isaac.

Real name John Fisher, the man who has been dubbed ‘The Boshfather’ for his distinctive video sign-offs offered to visit the York-based eatery and send some custom their way. In the face of hatred and discrimination, this show of solidarity has been universally welcomed.

Bosh indeed…