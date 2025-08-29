Reform MP Sarah Pochin has bizarrely blamed ‘Labour bureaucracy’ for a lake drying up in her constituency.

Pochin was elected MP for Runcorn and Helsby earlier this year in a by-election, becoming Reform’s first female MP.

In a new video from her constituency, she complained about how Heath Park lake is lacking in water.

She said is “meant to be the jewel in Runcorn’s crown” but has “dried up and the wildlife system has been decimated.”

And what did Pochin blame for the lake drying up? Bureaucracy on the local Labour-controlled council.

“It’s an eyesore, people that used to come and sail their boats on the lake can’t do that anymore,” she said. “The problem needs to be fixed and it’s all down to Halton Borough Council’s bureaucracy.”

Halton Borough Council have failed to sort out the ongoing issue with United Utilities and Heath Park Lake. The lake is still dry, leaving local wildlife and recreational users unable to enjoy it. This simply is not good enough from our council. #runcorn #runcornandhelsby pic.twitter.com/wupFphxglC — Sarah Pochin MP (@SarahForRuncorn) August 28, 2025

Many were quick to point out that it is perhaps a lack of rain to blame for the lake drying up, and that Pochin’s constituency has a drought order in place.

Ms Pochin is ‘obviously’ aware that there is a drought order in place covering her constituency, as well as what those restrictions mean for provision of water for leisure and recreational facilities. If she isn’t, she has no business representing anyone in Parliament. — Danny Maertens (@MaertensDanny) August 28, 2025

Does she watch the news at all? Maybe the labour councillors can do a rain dance, or perhaps it could be filled with the bitter tears of moaning reform idiots. pic.twitter.com/3oBgOocwBT — Finn FRSC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🍒⚗️🚀(🍍+🍕=😋) (@Finndog2018) August 28, 2025

Some thought the clip was beyond parody, with one account saying it could easily be the latest skit from comedian Rosie Holt.