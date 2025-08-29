Reform MP Sarah Pochin has bizarrely blamed ‘Labour bureaucracy’ for a lake drying up in her constituency.
Pochin was elected MP for Runcorn and Helsby earlier this year in a by-election, becoming Reform’s first female MP.
In a new video from her constituency, she complained about how Heath Park lake is lacking in water.
She said is “meant to be the jewel in Runcorn’s crown” but has “dried up and the wildlife system has been decimated.”
And what did Pochin blame for the lake drying up? Bureaucracy on the local Labour-controlled council.
“It’s an eyesore, people that used to come and sail their boats on the lake can’t do that anymore,” she said. “The problem needs to be fixed and it’s all down to Halton Borough Council’s bureaucracy.”
Many were quick to point out that it is perhaps a lack of rain to blame for the lake drying up, and that Pochin’s constituency has a drought order in place.
Some thought the clip was beyond parody, with one account saying it could easily be the latest skit from comedian Rosie Holt.