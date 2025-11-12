A 2018 video of MPs predicting who the prime minister will be in 10 years time has been shared online thanks to Wes Streeting’s cameo at the end.

On Tuesday evening, allies of the PM briefed that Sir Keir would fight any challenge to his leadership. The BBC reported that those close to the Labour leader were “deeply worried” about “plotting” behind the scenes to replace Starmer.

There are said to be fears amongst parts of the Labour party that their popularity could fall even further after Rachel Reeves’ budget later this month, with some even suggesting Starmer could face a leadership challenge before the end of the year.

According to the briefings, Starmer’s allies see the main threat to his leadership coming from health secretary Wes Streeting, rumours he has denied.

Following this, an old clip from 2018 has been shared on social media.

The video saw MPs from both Labour and Tories asked who they thought would be leader of the country in a decade.

In a real sign of the times, some of the Labour voices say Jeremy Corbyn, whilst the Tory MPs give a range of answers, including one nod for Kemi Badenoch.

But the reason the clip has gone viral again is because of Wes Streeting’s answer at the very end…

Flashback to 2018 when MPs were asked who would be Prime Minister in ten years’ time pic.twitter.com/vpVQL4jiGm — James Heale (@JAHeale) November 12, 2025

Make of that what you will…