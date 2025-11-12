Keir Starmer slammed Nigel Farage as “utterly spineless” after the Reform UK leader declined to condemn comments from one his councillors.

Last month, it came to light that Cambridgeshire County Council’s Andy Osborn had described some children in care as “downright evil.”

During Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Farage was given the opportunity to condemn the comments when he stood up to ask a question to Starmer.

However, he declined the opportunity, saying that he “only has 30 seconds” to speak.

Instead, he asked the prime minister about migrant hotels.

In response, Starmer hit out at Farage, labelling him “utterly spineless” for not condemning the comments from Osborn.

Starmer also pointed out how Farage had still not outright condemned the racist comments from Reform MP Sarah Pochin about there being ‘too many black and Asian people’ in TV adverts.

“He says he doesn’t have time to condemn the comments calling children in care evil, he’s also not had the time it appears to condemn the racist comments of his own MP – utterly spineless!”

🚨 NEW: Nigel Farage asks Keir Starmer if he would approve Reform councils speeding up the closure of migrant hotels



Starmer: "We will close every hotel… but he appears he doesn't have time to condemn the racist comments from his own MP – utterly spineless" #PMQs pic.twitter.com/H1xFICrtVw — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 12, 2025

Reacting on social media, many criticised Farage for choosing not to condemn the comments, and praised Starmer for putting the Clacton MP in his place.

Nigel Farage fails to use the opportunity to criticise a Reform councillor who described some children in care as "downright evil" and instead jumps on his anti-immigration hobbyhorse #PMQs #PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/I3VFmyHHm6 — David (@Zero_4) November 12, 2025

Farage gets his question at #pmqs and is soundly put in his place by Starmer. — Imogen (@Imogenlemon02) November 12, 2025

@Nigel_Farage declines to condemn a Reform councillor who called children in care ‘downright evil’ at #pmqs #PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/txB2zN365f — Mike H (@mikoh123) November 12, 2025