Reform UK have decided to take aim at Andy Burnham with a ‘seat generator’, accusing the Labour politician of standing in Makerfield for his own career benefit.

However, it wasn’t long before people quickly reminded the party about the election history of their leader Nigel Farage.

On Monday, Reform launched their first attack ads on Burnham ahead of the Makerfield by-election, which is expectly to be closely fought between the right-wing party and Labour.

Burnham is widely expected to run as the Labour candidate in the north-west constituency and secure a return to parliament.

This would almost certainly result in him then challenging Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership.

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As a result, Reform have decided to accuse the Greater Manchester Mayor of career opportunism, and have created an ‘Andy Burnham seat generator’ that says he would stand ‘anywhere.’

EXCL: Reform will launch its attack ad blitz on Andy Burnham today. I can exclusively reveal the first set of ads the party will plaster across social media. The graphics attempt to paint Burnham as a career opportunist putting personal ambitions above the people of Makerfield.… pic.twitter.com/X6r0qfUOAg — Noa Hoffman (@hoffman_noa) May 18, 2026

However, people were quick to remind Reform that if any party should probably avoid the attacking a politician on this, it’s probably the one led by a man who stood for election in eight different constituencies.

Not sure the seat generator is the best idea given the party leader’s own electoral history https://t.co/p8E99JXph0 pic.twitter.com/qWOqys46qG — Ashley Cowburn (@ashcowburn) May 18, 2026

Seats that Nigel Farage has stood in:



– Eastleigh



– Salisbury



-Bexhill and Battle



– South Thanet



– Bromley and Chislehurst



– Buckingham



– South Thanet



– Clacton https://t.co/6KQAMV1u7F — Owen Jones (@owenjonesjourno) May 18, 2026

Fixed it for ya.. pic.twitter.com/kiZ9gHkC2d — Hashtag Boss (@herokid95) May 18, 2026

It was also pointed out by other that Burnham does in fact have a deep affinity with Makerfield and the surrounding area.

Burnham has been a political giant in the area & surrounding wards of Makerfield for decades.



He actually lives there & went to school less than 2 miles away.



Makerfield Voters know him better than almost anyone else in the country.



Reform’s fear is going to cost them hugely! — Phil Gwilliam (@Phil_Gwilliam) May 18, 2026

We elected Burnham. We get a our MP as PM. A guy who was Leigh MP for 16 yrs and GM Mayor. Worked in the area for 20+ yrs.



Or we vote Reform and end up with ANOTHER Southern London-centric PM who couldn't give two hoots about the North.



I'll be voting Burnham — SERCHBLOC (@serchbloc) May 18, 2026

Interesting strategy given Andy and his family have lived in the area for 25+ years. His kids go school there.



Yet Refom UK’s leader literally stood in 7 different constituencies before he won a seat https://t.co/B2teRTcvOx — Ali Milani (@AliMilaniUK) May 18, 2026

The Makerfield by-election is expected to be held on June 18, and Burnham is the early favourite to win the seat.

However, it is by no means a guarantee, with Reform having performed well in the area at the local elections this month.

The constituency is also pro-Leave, with some wondering how much this could sway voters to back Farage’s party.

You can read more about Burnham’s chances of winning the seat here.