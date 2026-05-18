Reform UK have decided to take aim at Andy Burnham with a ‘seat generator’, accusing the Labour politician of standing in Makerfield for his own career benefit.
However, it wasn’t long before people quickly reminded the party about the election history of their leader Nigel Farage.
On Monday, Reform launched their first attack ads on Burnham ahead of the Makerfield by-election, which is expectly to be closely fought between the right-wing party and Labour.
Burnham is widely expected to run as the Labour candidate in the north-west constituency and secure a return to parliament.
This would almost certainly result in him then challenging Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership.
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As a result, Reform have decided to accuse the Greater Manchester Mayor of career opportunism, and have created an ‘Andy Burnham seat generator’ that says he would stand ‘anywhere.’
However, people were quick to remind Reform that if any party should probably avoid the attacking a politician on this, it’s probably the one led by a man who stood for election in eight different constituencies.
It was also pointed out by other that Burnham does in fact have a deep affinity with Makerfield and the surrounding area.
The Makerfield by-election is expected to be held on June 18, and Burnham is the early favourite to win the seat.
However, it is by no means a guarantee, with Reform having performed well in the area at the local elections this month.
The constituency is also pro-Leave, with some wondering how much this could sway voters to back Farage’s party.
You can read more about Burnham’s chances of winning the seat here.