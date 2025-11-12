The White House has released a statement after emails to and from Jeffrey Epstein’s were claimed to mention US President Donald Trump.

The new emails were released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee.

One of these emails that mentions the US president was between the disgrace sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell and discussed one of Epstein’s victims.

The new emails which the Committee say were provided by the Jeffrey Epstein estate this morning including several showing Epstein mentioning Trump on multiple occasions while communicating with Maxwell and the writer Michael Wolff.

House Democrats said in a statement: “The Epstein Estate released a total of 23,000 documents that the Oversight Committee is currently reviewing.”

An extract from one of the emails. Credit: House Oversight Committee.

One of the new emails has shown Epstein alleging that Trump “spent hours” with one of his victims.

An email from Epstein to Maxwell in April 2011 reads: “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump.. [Victim] spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned. Police chief. etc. im 75 % there.”

Maxwell replies: “I have been thinking about that…”

The White House has since responded to the release of the emails.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said: “The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump.

“The ‘unnamed victim’ referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and ‘couldn’t have been friendlier’ to her in their limited interactions.

“The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre.

“These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump’s historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again.”

Trump has strongly denied knowing about Epstein’s illegal activities.

The two knew each other in the 1990s and 2000s but had a falling out around 2004.