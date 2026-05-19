Andy Burnham has released his campaign video for the upcoming Makerfield by-election, with some hailing it as ‘one of the most effective bits of political communication on the left in a long time.’
The Greater Manchester Mayor is set to stand as the Labour candidate in the by-election, sparked after Josh Simons resigned from his seat with the specific intention of giving Burnham a route back to parliament so he can then challenge Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership.
However, it’s no guarantee that Burnham will win the seat, with the area having been strongly pro-Leave and voting heavily for Reform at the local elections.
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So, Burnham is clearly going to throw everything at the by-election – and his campaign video for the seat makes this clear.
In a stirring video to the soundtrack of Mancunian bands Elbow and Oasis (of course), Burnham walks around the streets of Makerfield talking about his connection with the area.
He talks about the damage that Margaret Thatcher’s government did to areas like Makerfield and how deindustrialisation “left places like Makerfield behind.”
“What all of that taught me is that Westminster doesn’t work for people in this part of the world and communities like this across the UK,” he says.
Then, we see Burnham in his Manchester stomping ground, reminding viewers of the success he has overseen in the city as mayor of Greater Manchester.
Burnham describes his achievements in Greater Manchester as “the end of neoliberalism and trickle down economics.”
And if you were in any doubt about the significance of the Makerfield by-election and the domino effect it could spark, Burnham describes it as the “most consequential of our lives”.
“I don’t take anything for granted and I’m ready to accept the consequences whatever choice people make,” he says.
The video has been met with a positive reaction, with journalist Lewis Goodall describing it as “one of the most effective bits of political communication on the left I’ve seen in a long time.”
“A message and a powerful messenger,” he added.
Burnham’s powerful message – and his way of telling it – was welcomed by many others.
Mehdi Hasan said Burnham is a “Labour politician who looks, sounds, and talks human. It’s been a while.”
Burnham’s message of hope struck a tone with many more as well.
The Makerfield by-election is expected to be held on June 18.