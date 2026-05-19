Andy Burnham has released his campaign video for the upcoming Makerfield by-election, with some hailing it as ‘one of the most effective bits of political communication on the left in a long time.’

The Greater Manchester Mayor is set to stand as the Labour candidate in the by-election, sparked after Josh Simons resigned from his seat with the specific intention of giving Burnham a route back to parliament so he can then challenge Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership.

However, it’s no guarantee that Burnham will win the seat, with the area having been strongly pro-Leave and voting heavily for Reform at the local elections.

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So, Burnham is clearly going to throw everything at the by-election – and his campaign video for the seat makes this clear.

In a stirring video to the soundtrack of Mancunian bands Elbow and Oasis (of course), Burnham walks around the streets of Makerfield talking about his connection with the area.

He talks about the damage that Margaret Thatcher’s government did to areas like Makerfield and how deindustrialisation “left places like Makerfield behind.”

“What all of that taught me is that Westminster doesn’t work for people in this part of the world and communities like this across the UK,” he says.

Then, we see Burnham in his Manchester stomping ground, reminding viewers of the success he has overseen in the city as mayor of Greater Manchester.

Burnham describes his achievements in Greater Manchester as “the end of neoliberalism and trickle down economics.”

And if you were in any doubt about the significance of the Makerfield by-election and the domino effect it could spark, Burnham describes it as the “most consequential of our lives”.

“I don’t take anything for granted and I’m ready to accept the consequences whatever choice people make,” he says.

The video has been met with a positive reaction, with journalist Lewis Goodall describing it as “one of the most effective bits of political communication on the left I’ve seen in a long time.”

“A message and a powerful messenger,” he added.

One of the most effective bits of political communication on the left I’ve seen in a long time. A message and a powerful messenger. pic.twitter.com/YcvYpVVonR — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) May 18, 2026

Burnham’s powerful message – and his way of telling it – was welcomed by many others.

Mehdi Hasan said Burnham is a “Labour politician who looks, sounds, and talks human. It’s been a while.”

Powerful launch video from @AndyBurnhamGM. A Labour politician who looks, sounds, and talks human. It’s been a while. https://t.co/HO70zp4nXw — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 18, 2026

Burnham’s message of hope struck a tone with many more as well.

What is clear from this one short video is that Andy Burnham will give Labour something they have not had since Blair, the ability to connect with the people in a positive, hopeful way. Not bitter, nor divisive, but with a vision for a better future. https://t.co/LuTYmeeRUW — JamesFennell MBE (@FennellJW) May 18, 2026

Genuinely hope he smashes it you know. No extremism just a fairly normal fella who wants to make a change https://t.co/0TPUKJwoQW — Dominic Lipscombe (@DomLip94) May 18, 2026

My family have spent their whole lives in the North, directly impacted by the decades of neglect and the shutting of the mines.



People like Burnham give them (and me) hope for this country’s future. One where no region is abandoned or left behind.#backingBurnham 🌹 https://t.co/6fIrU3PiDj — Charlotte Parkin (@Char10tt4Park1n) May 18, 2026

The Makerfield by-election is expected to be held on June 18.