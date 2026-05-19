Robert Jenrick was left red-faced after a brilliant heckle from a fellow MP during a speech he was giving in the House of Commons.

On Monday, the Newark MP was speaking in the house during a debate on the King’s Speech.

Jenrick criticised Labour and his former party, the Conservatives, for “wasted years.”

He said the current Labour government had been a “shambles” and that people had put their faith in the party to “end the chaos.”

READ NEXT: Speaker loses it with Reform’s Sarah Pochin

The Reform MP continued: “They said they would do things differently, they would be better, they would end the chaos, they would pout country before party.

“And where are we? Where are we less than two years later?”

It was at this point that Lib Dem MP Max Wilkinson interjected with perfect comic timing: “Well you’re in a different party!”

The comment drew guffaws of laughter from across the benches as a clearly rattled Jenrick tried to continue with his grand speech.

Pointing to the Tory benches, Wilkinson told Jenrick: “You used to be there!”

Robert Jenrick(Reform MP): "& where are we."



Backbencher: "You're in a different party…. you used to be there." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ofto96AB5P — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 18, 2026

The clip was widely shared on social media, with several enjoying Wilkinson’s quip.

Jenrick "where are we?"



"You're in a different party"



This is hilarious. What a put down.pic.twitter.com/OURwfsTod9 — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) May 18, 2026

🤣 LMAO



The time Rob Jenrick was teeing up for a big philosophical rhetoric in the oldest Parliament in the world.



But the universe had other plans for him 👇 pic.twitter.com/qxrX2eTcXA — Vodka & Seledka 🇬🇧 (@seledka_vodka) May 18, 2026

Others noted that Jenrick didn’t seem to take the joke in particularly good humour and was unwilling to laugh at himself even slightly.

This would have gone much better for him if he could laugh at himself. https://t.co/woN89r12yw — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) May 18, 2026

Very amusing but also revealing. In inability to laugh at oneself is such a red flag. Jenrick’s defection was such a cleansing moment for the Conservative Party. pic.twitter.com/6u1dPJr88T — MARK A IZATT (@markaizatt) May 19, 2026

In a post later, Wilkinson wrote on X: “It was nice of the Tory defector Robert Jenrick to set me up for an obvious joke at his expense…”