Despite his staunch opposition to the European Union, Nigel Farage is set to claim his EU pension in three years when he turns 63.

The former MEP and Brexit figurehead has confirmed that he will accept the pension, which is estimated to be worth around £73,000 annually.

Farage, who spent years criticising the EU’s financial system and campaigning for the UK’s exit, has faced criticism for accepting this benefit, yet remains unapologetic, arguing it’s a contractual entitlement.

The irony of the situation has not been lost on his critics, many of whom point out the apparent contradiction in Farage’s stance.

As someone who has continuously lambasted the EU for wasteful spending and bureaucracy, his decision to keep the pension has sparked heated debate.

However, Farage maintains that he’s merely accepting what he is entitled to after nearly two decades as a Member of the European Parliament.

This situation highlights the complex relationship many Eurosceptic politicians have with the institution they fought to leave.

For Farage, the pension may be seen as a final link to the EU, even as he continues to position himself as an advocate for a post-Brexit Britain free from its influence.

