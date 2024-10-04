Gary Lineker provided a neat demonstration of how to deal with Daily Mail reporters after he was hounded about his future on Match of the Day.

The presenter has been the face of the BBC’s flagship show since taking over in 1999 and became the highest-paid individual at the company during that time.

However, speculation has been brewing this week about whether Lineker may be set to announce that he is standing down from his position, with reports even claiming that the BBC have drawn up a statement which will announce the shock decision.

The BBC has spoken out in an attempt to shut down the speculation, with a spokesperson saying: “We have nothing to announce, and we have not agreed next steps with regard to his contract. He is under contract until the end of the season.”

But Lineker decided to adopt a different tact.

Asked by the Daily Mail outside his home in London whether he would be leaving MOTD, Lineker responded by saying: “F*** off, I won’t talk to you. Go away.”

The 63-year-old was then picked up by a taxi.

A @GaryLineker masterclass in how to handle the Daily Mail… pic.twitter.com/aHOVwXlnb6 — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) October 4, 2024

