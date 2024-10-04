The giant advertisement boards at London Euston station are set to be turned off as part of a five-point plan to improve the station.

The boards, which used to display train times, were switched to allow advertisers to splash marketing campaigns across them, much to the chagrin of commuters.

But after complaints about the dismal state of the station, they are set to be switched off and potentially reverted back to information boards to instruct passengers on platforms, train times and any potential delays.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh ordered a review of the station amid reports of overcrowding and a rapid decline in customer satisfaction.

Earlier this week watchdog London TravelWatch warned that passengers at Euston are being put “in danger” by “high levels of overcrowding”.

It said “last-minute announcements” mean passengers “rush to platforms”, and staff “appear overwhelmed by the sheer numbers of people”.

Network Rail said its “senior management” have been asked to meet Transport Secretary Louise Haigh next week to “answer questions on plans for the station and set out a route towards longer-term improvements”.

Ms Haigh said: “For too long, Euston station simply hasn’t been good enough for passengers.

“That’s why I’ve tasked Network Rail with coming up with a clear plan to immediately improve conditions for passengers.

“This includes a shutdown of the advertising boards from today to review their use.

“We know Euston needs a permanent solution and are working hard to agree this – but these immediate steps will help to alleviate some of the issues the station has been facing.”

Network Rail route director Gary Walsh said: “Passengers haven’t received the experience they deserve at Euston recently and we need to do better.

“Our five-point plan will help improve things for passengers in the short-term by creating more space, providing better passenger information, and working as an industry to improve the reliability of train services on the West Coast Main Line.”

