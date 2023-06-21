Rejoin EU Party leader Richard Hewison is to stand as the party’s candidate in Uxbridge & South Ruislip, the party has announced.

Following a selection meeting on Friday night, the Rejoin EU Party has announced it would contest the by-election with a candidate determined to see Johnson held accountable for his actions and to reverse his damaging Brexit.

Hewison said: “Now that parliament has officially found Johnson to be a liar, conman and general ne’er do well, it’s important that the architect of the project that has caused the British people’s current financial suffering (ie Brexit) is held fully accountable for the damage he has done to the UK.”

“I want to get two key messages across in this by-election.

“Firstly, we don’t need to carry on suffering from high food prices, polluted beaches and corrupt unaccountable politicians; we can start the process to reverse Brexit by electing me tomorrow.

“Secondly, those politicians who have used the chaos unleashed by Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic to line their own pockets should be held fully legally accountable for their corruption if we are to deter any future miscreants from simply copying their playbook.”

Johnson held his west London seat with a majority of 7,210 in 2019 but Labour hopes to take advantage of the Tory turmoil to win.

Labour has always come second in this seat at general elections and polled 38% of the vote in 2019, 15 percentage points behind Mr Johnson.

The Tories announced Steve Tuckwell will be their candidate in the seat.

The by-election will take place on July 20th.

