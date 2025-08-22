Time and time again, Reform have no answer when their rhetoric and paper-thin policies are put under any sort of scrutiny.

For the amount of coverage they are now getting from the media, you’d think that they’d come up with some actual answers by now, particularly on immigration, the subject they care so much about.

But it seems not, as demonstrated by Zia Yusuf’s most recent appearance on Newsnight.

Yusuf, who is the head of Reform’s Musk-inspired government efficiency body, was asked on the programme exactly how his party would deal with asylum seekers and what their plan was.

When Yusuf responded by simply parroting the ‘deport them all’ line, he was challenged by the BBC’s Paddy O’Connell over exactly where Reform would deport people to.

This straight forward and crucial question seemed to stump Yusuf, as O’Connell asked him to “name one country that would take 100,000 of the people we’ve currently got, with the current agreements we have.”

“We have a gap, we don’t have the agreements,” the BBC presenter said.

When Yusuf complained that a number of countries are “refusing to even take back the criminals in this country,” O’Connell pointed out that’s the exact point he had been making – that countries won’t simply take thousands of people in from the UK.

"Who's going to take them? You haven't given me an answer…"



Reform UK's Zia Yusuf hasn’t got a Scooby. Just a slogan, no substance



pic.twitter.com/kLcSQwawoR — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) August 21, 2025

Of course, this isn’t the first time Reform have revealed themselves to have no real plan on how to deal with immigration and small boat crossings.

Whether it’s Reform mayor Andrea Jenkyns on Channel 4 News, MP Sarah Pochin on Newsnight, or Yusuf himself on Question Time, they always draw a blank when asked to elaborate on how exactly they would deport thousands of people out of Britain.

As Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said earlier this month, all they do is shout at the sea.