Donald Trump has claimed he is the world-leading expert on grass in one of his strangest rants to date.

Speaking to the public about his plans to ‘re-grass’ the parks in Washington DC, Trump said he was ‘very good at grass.’

Using his golf courses as evidence, the president said he knows ‘more about grass than any human being anywhere in the world.’

He said: “One of the things we are going to be redoing as your parks. I’m very good at grass because I have a lot of golf courses all over the place.

“I know more about grass than any human being anywhere in the world. We are going to be regrassing all of your parks, all brand new sprinklers systems, the best that you can buy.”

After claiming Trump national golf club was better than Augusta, home of the Masters, he continued: “We’re going to have all brand new beautiful grass.

“You know, like everything else, grass has a life. You know that? Grass has a life. We have a life, and grass as a life. The grass here died about 40 years ago.”

Reacting to the strange rambling on social media, one account asked if Trump had “completely lost his mind.”

Has Trump's completely lost his mind?



Has Trump’s completely lost his mind?

pic.twitter.com/65YZ4ksNv3 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 21, 2025

Yet more proof that he really believes there isn’t a single subject that he isn’t an expert on…