Yvette Cooper has slammed Reform UK’s immigration policy, accusing them of just “shouting at the sea” without a coherent plan.

It comes as the “one in, one out” pilot scheme comes into action, which allows the UK to send people who have made the journey across the Channel back to France in exchange for asylum seekers with ties to Britain.

People trying to get to Britain illegally will not be let in, according to the Home Office.

The minister labelled it a “groundbreaking” deal but accused Reform and the Tories for just “shouting at sea”.

She told the BBC: “I think the problem with Reform and the problem with the Conservatives is that they are currently voting against our border security bill, which brings in the counter-terror powers to go after the gangs.”

Cooper added: “They [Reform and the Tories] also wanted to rip up co-operation with France and other countries, the things that make it possible for us to start returning people to France.

Jon Kay: Mike Tapp(Labour MP) is reported to have said Nigel Farage is a fake patriot who is fanning the flames of hate.. do you agree?



“I think the problem is they just shout. They don’t actually ever have serious or practical plans to tackle these serious problems.

“All they do is shout at the sea.”

Labour MP Mike Tapp said: “Farage is a fake patriot who does not care about this country. He seeks to exploit division and fan the flames of hate for his own political gain – that is anti British and well below our standards…”

One left-wing Labour MP accused the Reform leader of “maliciously fanning the flames”. They said: “Only days ago Farage was forecasting mass civil disobedience. Now he’s making unproven dark hints about ‘cover-ups’. He’s maliciously fanning the flames. But the overwhelming view of the British people is that they want their politicians to cool it, not to inflame feelings.”

