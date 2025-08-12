As Reform continue to lead in the polls, and continue to tell us they are a party seriously aiming to win the next general election, they are starting to realise what comes with this: proper scrutiny.

But every time they face this and are actually challenged on their policies and aims, it falls down like a pack of cards.

The latest example of this has been an interview Dame Andrea Jenkyns did with Channel 4’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

Speaking to the Lincolnshire mayor, Guru-Murthy asked her a straightforward question on Reform’s favourite subject: What would the party do with all the asylum seekers who are in Britain now?

After Jenkyns simply replied “deport them”, Guru-Murthy asked how exactly Reform would go about doing this.

And from here on in, things started to fall apart for Jenkyns, who tried to shift the subject onto women’s safety.

The problem she had in this instance was that Reform have spent months spouting claims that asylum seekers and migrants are a threat to women, so the subject of asylum seekers is actually very pertinent in this instance.

When Guru-Murthy pointed this out to the Reform mayor, she responded: “We’ve got to document them, process them, send them to their country of origin. Send them to other countries. We want to start closing down these hotels so people feel safe.”

She went on to then say all illegal migrants should be deported, no matter where they have arrived in the UK from.

Later in the interview, Guru-Murthy pointed out to Jenkyns that the vast majority of sexual crimes are committed British born people. When she interjected to “correct” him, Guru-Murthy told her there was nothing to correct as this is fact – something Reform aren’t massive fans of.

You can watch the full interview below.