Zia Yusuf really struggled to provide any meaningful answer when he was asked a pretty straightforward question about immigration.

During this week’s edition of Question Time, the panel were asked about the governments announcement that asylum seekers will no longer be housed in hotels by 2029.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves made the announcement during her Spending Review on Wednesday, saying the move will save £1bn a year.

As the panel discussed whether this was a feasible objective or not, Yusuf – who is now back in Reform following his two-day resignation as party chairman – parroted the usual lines about how his party would turn back every small boat attempting to cross the Channel and make them return to France.

This prompted Fiona Bruce to then ask the understandable question of just how Reform would do this and, in particular, how they would get France to agree to such a deal.

And just like, Yusuf had no answer.

He pushed the blame onto prime minister Keir Starmer, giving no answer about how Reform would reach a deal with France.

Zia Yusuf is asked a simple question on immigration and can’t provide an answer.#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/m50rpFAzix — Random (@nowtserioushere) June 12, 2025

For a party that likes to talk about immigration and small boats crossing the Channel as much as Reform, it’s remarkable how few answers they have.

This isn’t the first time a Reform representative has been left speechless when asked to explain their immigration policy.

Last month, Reform MP Sarah Pochin was asked a similar question by Victoria Derbyshire, and also managed to provide no concrete answer.

