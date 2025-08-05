Sky News has ‘cuts back’ on Reform coverage after receiving thousands of complaints, according to campaigners.

On two separate occasions this week, Sky News decided to broadcast a press conference held by Reform in their own briefing room – the second of which featured party chairman Zia Yusuf interviewing party leader Nigel Farage. BfB argue that this effectively ‘outsourced editorial content’ to partisan figures:

“For a two days running, Sky News has broadcast a Reform UK press conference live from their new ‘briefing room’. On both occasions, the broadcaster has carried live coverage from Reform UK on their channel. They even prioritised it over coverage of England’s Lionesses parade.”

“Their new ‘briefing room’ is effectively a TV studio of its own, and if broadcasters carry the livestream they are outsourcing editorial content – and editorial control – to one political party.” | Best for Britain

The decision prompted Best for Britain to launch an email campaign tool that allowed viewers to submit complaints directly to the broadcaster. Thousands responded, over 5,000 in just three days, raising concerns about what they saw as an uncritical platform being given to one political party.

Now, the group has welcomed changes.

Cal Roscow, director of campaigns at Best for Britain, said: “The changes made by Sky News today to reclaim some degree of editorial control and add balance are welcome and we thank our supporters for taking action on this issue.

“With their new in-house studio, Reform UK looks determined to host a press conference as often as they can get away with and so broadcasters should reflect on the newsworthiness of such blatant political campaigning, and the real world consequences of platforming Farage’s brand of hyper-divisive politics.”

Sky News aren’t the only media outlet facing a barrage of criticism for their editorial stance on Reform. Last month, the Liberal Democrats raised a formal complaint with the BBC, arguing that Nigel Farage was receiving an undue amount of air time.

Though Reform continue to ride high in the polls, the Lib Dems remain baffled that a party with five MPs appear to be getting more coverage than their own organisation, which currently has 72 MPs in the House of Commons. Neither broadcaster has formally responded to the accusations.