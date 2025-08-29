Reform UK picked a woman who had been dead for six months as their candidate for Croydon mayor, according to reports.

Sharon Carby, 70, from Bradford, passed away in July 2024. But six months later, Reform UK picked her as their Croydon mayoral candidate, Inside Croydon reports.

An investigation by the outlet found that at the start of 2025, Reform UK’s HQ imposed on its Croydon branch an “approved” candidate to challenge Tory Jason Perry to become the next Mayor of the London borough.

This candidate was Carby, and the number of Reform members present at the selection meeting was in single figures.

Carby’s social media account described her as a Nigel Farage and Tommy Robinson fan and a “anti-woke patriot.”

According to Inside Croydon, she was a Reform member. A local Reform member told the outlet Carby “had been handing leaflets out for the Brexit Party and Reform UK since 2019.”

Reform is now advertising for a new candidate in for the Croydon mayoral election.

Sharing the Inside Croydon article on X, writer Otto English wrote: Any comment from @TiceRichard or @nigel_farage as to why their party tried to stand an approved Mayoral candidate in Croydon who had been dead for six months?”