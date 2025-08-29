How Dmitriy Makarov Overcame Global Business Challenges

When Dmitriy Makarov first set foot in London as a self-taught entrepreneur, his vision stretched far beyond the local market. Born in Kyiv, he built his expertise through hands-on experience in esports and marketing, eventually founding a marketing agency that now employs more than 100 people. His client list reads like a who’s who of global brands, including BMW, Durex, Intel, NIVEA, Domino’s and Hugo. But behind the success lies a story of adaptability, cultural intelligence, and what Makarov calls his personal principle of GMG – Grind Mastery Growth.

Expanding across borders

At the heart of Dmitriy Makarov’s agency’s approach is a belief in content that connects naturally with audiences. As he puts it, “Marketing is about people and environment. When entering a new market, the key is to learn to listen before speaking. Only then will the strategy start to work.” That philosophy has taken him from delivering campaigns for Ukrainian brands to reaching over 2.6 billion people in digital spaces worldwide.

Yet expanding across borders was never straightforward. “One of the biggest challenges in scaling a marketing agency internationally is the absence of a universal formula,” Makarov explains. What clicks in the UK may flop in Latin America, and what works in Asia may not be applicable to Europe at all.

Overcoming challenges

The entrepreneur points to several recurring hurdles: cultural misunderstandings, lack of local credibility, subtle language issues that weaken marketing messages, and difficulties in finding contractors who share the same pace and quality standards. Even the choice of digital platforms varies greatly from one country to another.

So, how did Dmitriy Makarov and his team overcome them? “Local partners or consultants, even at a freelancer level, who can say, ‘No, this definitely will not work here,’” he says, were invaluable. Makarov personally tested dozens of trial campaigns before trusting teams to execute them, sought insights directly from local influencers, and studied competitors’ strategies in detail. This constant feedback loop became a core part of his “Grind Mastery Growth” mindset.

Flexibility, he insists, is key. “Sometimes it is better to adapt the strategy than force your own.” This adaptability paid off in surprising ways. In Asia, for example, email outreach from an international domain fell flat, until his team switched to local domains, instantly boosting reply rates. In another market, aligning campaigns with local pay-day schedules produced a surge in conversions. Such details may seem minor, but in marketing, they can make or break results.

Visual preferences also vary dramatically. In Latin America, audiences favour bold, colourful, and humorous creatives, while in Northern Europe, restrained and minimalist designs resonate more. Recognising and respecting these nuances allowed Makarov’s agency to build trust and secure repeat business in diverse markets.

Philosophy that shapes a career

Dmitriy Makarov’s advice to other business owners seeking global growth is refreshingly practical. Do not rush to sign with the biggest local agency; instead, find independent teams or boutique firms with a proven track record. Test messages with local audiences before launching widely. And do not obsess over click-through rates alone; instead, look at the bigger picture of how customers behave, what keeps them engaged, and which creatives trigger genuine interest.

For Makarov, all of these tie back to the philosophy that shaped his career: Grind – relentless effort and resilience; Mastery – developing expertise in strategy, analytics, and management; and Growth – expanding not only financially, but personally and as a team. It is this combination that transformed him from a freelancer into a leader steering international campaigns for some of the world’s most recognisable brands.