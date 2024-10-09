Nigel Farage has offered to give Robert Jenrick “Farage lessons” after the Tory leadership hopeful made it into the final three.

The MP for Newark is seen as someone with the politics to win back right-wing voters lost to Reform UK by getting tough on issues such as immigration and housing.

His campaign manager, Danny Kruger, has been described as one of the most dangerous men in British politics due to his beliefs and increasingly influential role in the New Conservatives group.

He has said the former immigration minister has the “energy, temperament and policy agenda to take on our rivals and lead us back to power in five years”.

But he was dealt a blow after picking up only one additional vote in the latest leadership contest, with James Cleverly moving into pole position.

Speaking to ITV, Nigel Farage had a few words to say on Jenrick’s loss of momentum:

“What is fairly clear is that the Jenrick campaign is faltering really quite badly, and I think overall Cleverly now must be the favourite. Well, Jenrick tried to be Nigel Farage.

“I mean, I can give him lessons if he wants and coach him – but you can’t try out Farage Farage unless you’ve got a track record in actually believing in these things.”

