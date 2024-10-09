A professor claimed that references to ‘climate change’ were removed from his educational textbooks in Florida due to ‘state-directed changes’.

Millions of people in the Gulf of Mexico state are rushing to leave their homes as Hurricane Milton races towards the state’s west coast.

Milton – a category five storm – is expected to hit the Tampa area tonight, packing ferocious winds of up to 165mph (270km/h).

US President Joe Biden has warned that leaving was a matter of “life and death”, as the state undertakes its largest evacuation effort in years.

The storm is being described as the “hurricane that scientists were dreading” with climate change making it wetter and windier than ever.

In July, Ken Miller, a science textbook author and a professor emeritus of biology at Brown University, announced that some references to “climate change” were removed from his educational book that is used in Florida public schools.

Miller, the co-author of several biology textbooks with Joseph Levine, told the Orlando Sentinel that his publisher received phone calls last month from state officials informing them of state-directed changes.

These changes required the removal of some references to “climate change” and the term was removed from middle school science books.

According to the publisher Savvas, which also publishes the Miller and Levine high school biology textbooks used nationwide, a high school chemistry book was to remove a 90-page section on the topic.

