Tommy Robinson has defended charging £25 for his ‘manifesto’, saying it is a standard charge for “academic pieces”.

The far-right convicted criminal co-authored the text on “free speech, real democracy and peaceful disobedience” with Peter McLoughlin, saying it is the product of “five years of research”.

“If you think they hate me now, wait till this hits number one and adds to the mass awakening.”

The book currently doesn’t appear in the UK charts, which could be in part down to the prohibitive price – a whopping £25!

It may also be down to the fact that the cover features the long-ridiculed typeface that is Comic Sans which, let’s face it, is frankly hilarious.

