Reform UK has been roundly mocked for selling ‘Let’s Save Britain’ t-shirts at its annual conference that are manufactured in Bangladesh.

Party delegates convened in Birmingham on Friday (20/9) for the first major gathering since it returned five MPs at the general election.

Speeches from Lee Anderson, Ann Widdecombe and, of course, Nigel Farage were all on the bill, with some suggestions that the party could storm to an unlikely win in 2029 echoed by party bigwigs.

But it didn’t take long for people to notice some hilarious own-goals.

According to reports in the Mirror, £15 ‘Let’s Save Britain’ t-shirts were on sale at the merchandise stand at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham.

The black and white t-shirts, which also have the Reform UK logo on them, were spotted on sale at the event. Both have labels saying ‘made in Bangladesh’.

They are among an array of merchandise on sale that also include caps, mugs and bags.

It will come as an embarrassment for Mr Farage, who has previously spoken about the need to protect British businesses.

Related: Cards Against Humanity is suing Elon Musk for the best reason