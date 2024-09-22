The marker of party game Cards Against Humanity is suing Elon Musk’s SpaceX company – and people on social media are here for it.

A note on the company’s website has detailed a dispute over a plot of land in Brownsville, Texas, which the game maker bought in 2017 as part of a stunt to obstruct the plan by then-President Donald Trump to build a wall along the US/ Mexico border.

No wall was ever built on the property, where the company keeps a “No Trespassing” sign, according to the company.

But the land is near SpaceX’s operations, known as Starbase, and according to the lawsuit, SpaceX has been using the land without permission for about six months as a staging area for construction: clearing vegetation, parking vehicles, storing gravel and running generators.

A note on the company’s website reads:

“How did this happen? Elon Musk’s SpaceX was building some space thing nearby, and he figured he could just dump his shit all over our gorgeous plot of land without asking. After we caught him, SpaceX gave us a 12-hour ultimatum to accept a lowball offer for less than half our land’s value. “We said, “Go fuck yourself, Elon Musk. We’ll see you in court.”

Cards against humanity’s website explaining why they’re suing Elon is pretty fucking good pic.twitter.com/T5SIV23mmo — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) September 20, 2024

Cards Against Humanity said it bought the land after 150,000 people each paid $15 toward a crowdfunding effort.

The company said that if it succeeds in the lawsuit, it will pass any money received onto the original 150,000 donors, up to $100 a person.

SpaceX, which launches rockets from the area, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. Musk, the CEO, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk has been systematically moving many of his business operations to Texas, including for his companies SpaceX, Tesla and X.

