Aldi have revealed that they will be closing all of their UK stores on Boxing Day so that staff get to spend more time with their loved ones this Christmas.

The popular supermarket, who currently have more than 1,000 stores across the UK and employ over 36,000 people, have confirmed that they will be closing all of their stores on Boxing Day, as they have done in several years prior, saying that they’re doing so so thank their employees for their hard work.

Aldi, which is Britain’s fourth largest supermarket, will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day this year before reopening as usual on the 27th of December to ensure shoppers can pick up their essentials before New Years Day comes around.

Director of Communications at Aldi, Richard Thornton, said: “Christmas is such a special period for many of our colleagues, and by keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day, Aldi gives them more time to spend with their loved ones.

“Customers will have plenty to look forward to in the run-up to Christmas, with exciting Christmas ranges hitting shelves in time for the festive season.”

If only more stores would treat their staff like Aldi.

