Reform UK leader Richard Tice has targetted Hartlepool as the party’s campaign base ahead of the next General Election.

The former businessman said he would be a “national voice” for the port town if he becomes the town’s next MP, saying he would push the government to deliver on opportunities of Brexit.

He’ll have to overturn a big margin if he is to be successful.

In the 2021 by-election won by Conservative Jill Mortimer, Reform UK finished fifth with just 1.2 per cent share of the vote.

But polling suggests the party could be gaining momentum in a shift that could split the Conservative party down the middle.

The latest numbers put Reform UK – formerly named the Brexit Party – on 7 per cent, tied with the Lib Dems and the Greens.

It has also been rumoured that Nigel Farage is holding secret talks with disgruntled Red Wall Tory MPs about joining their ranks.

And if this clip is anything to go by, he’d better get a move on!

We asked one of Reform UK’s candidates to explain their policy platform.



It did not go well. pic.twitter.com/dU7kO270zS — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) February 2, 2023

Watch the report in full below:

