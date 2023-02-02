Grab a slice of the action on National Pizza Day with The Mayfair Chippy x Homeslice’s new limited-edition fish & chip pizza.

Renowned for its authentic, ‘chip-shop’ classics, The Mayfair Chippy is far from your average chippy with freshness, and good cooking at the heart of every dish. Homeslice is famous for its innovative and unique flavour combinations, making the two restaurants the perfect match for a quirky, sea-inspired pizza.

The Mayfair Chippy Special Pizza will be launching on National Pizza Day (Thursday 9 February) and will be available to enjoy at Homeslice for a fortnight. This celebratory pizza pays homage to one of the nation’s favourite dishes with Homeslice’s signature 24-hour proven dough topped with salt & vinegar cured cod, pea puree, crispy chips, batter scraps, and capers. Head down to Homeslice Marylebone on the most important day in the pizza calendar, and share a slice or two with friends.

To top it off, Homeslice have also announced that they will be giving away a free mojito cocktail from their friends at MOTH, with every Fish and Chip pizza ordered.

The Mayfair Chippy and Homeslice will also donate £3.00 from every fish & chip pizza sold to the Felix Project.

National Pizza Day only comes around once a year so why not seas the day with The Mayfair Chippy Special Pizza at Homeslice Marylebone!

