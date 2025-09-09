Reform have suffered a drop in the polls following their bizarre party conference, whilst the Greens seem to have experience a Zack Polanski bounce.

Over the weekend, Reform held their party conference in Birmingham. The event was as batsh*t and nonsensical as you’d imagine, featuring a singing Andrea Jenkyns, the grand unveiling of Mad Nads, the lauding of a convicted racist and the spouting of vaccine conspiracies.

And it seems that, believe it or not, all of this doesn’t seem to have done wonders for Reform’s popularity.

The latest poll from YouGov shows that Nigel Farage’s party has dropped by two percentage points, to 27%. At the same time, Labour have risen by two points, although they still trail in second on 22%

READ NEXT: Boris Johnson accused of using contacts made whilst he was PM to fund life after No10

Perhaps the big winners from the latest poll are the Green Party though. Since he was elected party leader last week, Zack Polanski has been taking part in interviews across the media and taking the fight to Reform in Farage’s own constituency of Clacton.

📊 Ref lead of 5pts

Westminster voting intention



REF: 27% (-2)

LAB: 22% (+2)

CON: 17% (-)

LDEM: 15% (-)

GRN: 12% (+2)



via @YouGov, 07 – 08 Sep

Chgs. w/ 01 Sephttps://t.co/QzghnN5ONi — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) September 9, 2025

By the looks of things, this has had the desired impact of grabbing attention, with the Green Party’s popularity up by two points in YouGov’s poll, at 12%.

With the party having hovered around the 10% mark pretty much all year in YouGov’s polling, it’s a potentially positive sign for Polanksi and the Greens as they try to close the gap on the Lib Dems and even the Tories.