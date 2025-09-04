Zack Polanski has destroyed Nigel Farage’s record on workers’ rights in Clacton, The London Economic can reveal.

The new Green party leader has accused the Reform MP of having a “fundamental goal” to protect the wealth and power of the super rich in a wide ranging interview.

It comes after he won the ballot of party members earlier this week after seeing off a joint leadership bid from Adrian Ramsay and Ellie Chowns.

He secured a major landslide victory with 20,411 votes (85 per cent), while Chowns and Ramsay received 3,705.

Now, talking to The London Economic, he said: “I’m in Clacton today, speaking to Nigel Farage’s constituents and the people I’ve spoken to have noticed he is never in the area and is instead spending lots of time in America.

“The people I’m speaking to as well think we should be taxing multi-millionaires and billionaires to tackle inequality and help fund our public services.

“I’ve met person after person that say they’ve voted for Nigel Farage but they didn’t realise they were going to vote to strip back workers’ rights and that he was going to vote for zero hours contracts with no guaranteed pay. They didn’t realise he was going to vote for fire and rehire.

“Those aren’t the acts of a patriot or the acts of someone who loves this country. Those are the acts of someone whose fundamental goal is to protect the wealth and power of the super rich.”

The comments were made as he launched his new podcast called Bold Politics.

Commenting on it, he said: “We know the Right have deep pockets and they are funded by multi-billionaires to spew out their propaganda on a regular basis. We know things don’t need to be flashy or expensive to cut through. What you need is emotional stories and people who can communicate with a clear message.

“We have a much stronger claim on this than the Left as we don’t need to dabble in misinformation and lies to tell strong stories.”