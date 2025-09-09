Jon Stewart labelled Donald Trump a ‘Make-A-Wish’ president in a searing monologue about the health rumours surrounding Trump.

In the Daily’s Show’s return from the programme’s summer break, host Stewart tackled the topic of Trump’s health, which has been the subject of much scrutiny in recent days.

Acknowledging the stream of media reports examining Trump’s physical appearance, Stewart joked that this was an example of “our superficial Instagram culture.”

He said: “‘He’s got swollen ankles.’ Look at his fucking eyes! They are lumpy!’ See, this is the problem with our superficial Instagram culture. We have unrealistic expectations in this country about the amount of fluid we should be able to clear subcutaneously.”

But for Stewart, it’s not Trump’s appearance that is the biggest red flag about his health – it’s actually how people are acting around him.

The presenter pointed out how “whenever any of his biggest supporters are with him, it sounds like they’re saying goodbye.”

If Trump isn't dying, @jonstewart would like to know why he's being treated like a Make-A-Wish kid pic.twitter.com/xM8oPxtGRq — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 9, 2025

After running a few clips of people telling Trump how working for his government “is the greatest honour of my life” and asking him “how would you like to be remembered,” Stewart’s hypothesis becomes much clearer.

He continued: “Once you begin to notice it, you begin to see really the whole vibe around this president is very Make-A-Wish kid. Everyone who shows up to his office makes one of his dreams come true.”

Stewart pointed out examples of Trump being given an honorary United States Marshal Service badge and how FIFA president Gianni Infantino let him touch the World Cup trophy.

You can watch the full monologue below.