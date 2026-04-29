Scottish Reform leader Malcolm Offord was left embarrassed after he bizarrely bragged about his huge personal wealth during a leaders debate.

On Tuesday evening, the leaders of Scotland’s major parties took part in a TV debate just over a week before Scottish parliament elections on May 7.

During the debate, Reform’s Offord clashed with Scottish Green co-leader Ross Greer over personal wealth.

Offord, who has previously worked as a banker and a Conservative minister in the UK government, decided to make his point by talking about how rich he was.

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He told the debate: “I went to London 40 years ago with £2,000 of debt.

“Full of ambition, I worked hard and I was successful. Today, I own six houses, five cars and six boats.

“In a 40-year business career I’ve employed hundreds of thousands of people and paid £45m in tax.”

Offord then asked Greer if he wants “more people like me, or fewer people like me” living in Scotland.

With no hesitation, the Green politician replied: “Fewer people like you.”

“I’m glad you’ve finally admitted how many homes you have, Lord Offord,” he quipped, before highlighting how there are more second homes and empty homes in Scotland than there are homeless children.

He continued: “You don’t need six homes, you don’t even need two homes, everyone just needs a home to live in.

“Surely if we’re to tackle the housing emergency, the super super-rich elite individuals like you should be giving up some of those homes so people who desperately need a roof over their head actually have somewhere to live.”

Malcolm Offord was laughed at as his attempt to attack the Greens completely backfired during the STV Leaders' Debate pic.twitter.com/moOfN7LXr1 — The National (@ScotNational) April 28, 2026

And, who’s have thunk it, It turns out that bragging about the amount of boats you own doesn’t go down too well with the general public.

Online, there were plenty of angry reactions to Offord’s comments, with journalist Lesley Riddoch describing it as a “gobsmackingly awful contribution.”

Reform Scottish leader asks Ross Greer: ‘I’ve got 6 homes, five cars and six boats. Do you want more high achieving folk like me in Scotland?’ Whit! During a cost of living crisis? Gobsmackingly awful contribution by Malcolm Offord in #STVdebate. — Lesley Riddoch (@LesleyRiddoch) April 28, 2026

Other’s described it as an “advertisement for wealth distribution” and a “car crash.”

Malcolm Offord boasts about having six homes, five cars and six boats during a cost of living crisis.



What a car crash.#stvdebate — Paul Hutcheon (@paulhutcheon) April 28, 2026

I don't think I've seen a better advertisement for wealth distribution than Malcolm Offord. It's not envy. It's the fact that many people are homeless and he has six houses. In a so-called civilised society, this is obscene. — Malcolm Gate (@MalcolGate) April 29, 2026

Mm. With six houses, five cars & six boats I'd say he can probably afford to pay a bit more tax! https://t.co/OejMWBn9GV — Mhairi Hunter 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇺🇦 🇵🇸 (@MhairiHunter) April 28, 2026

Yet another example of how Reform’s anti-establishment ‘party of the people’ act couldn’t be further from the truth.