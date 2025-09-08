A smirking Richard Tice was slammed by Ed Balls after vaccine conspiracies about King Charles’ cancer were aired at Reform’s party conference.

Over the weekend, Aseem Malholtra, an adviser to vaccine-sceptice US health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, spoke at the Reform conference in Birmingham.

During his speech, he suggested King Charles’ and the Princess of Wales’ cancers were linked to them both taking the Covid vaccine.

Malholtra told the conference: “One of Britain’s most eminent oncologists Professor Angus Dalgleish said to me to share with you today that he thinks it’s highly likely that the Covid vaccines have been a significant factor in the cancers in the royal family.”

Reform has distanced itself from Malholtra’s comments, but during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Monday, the party’s deputy leader didn’t seem to grasp the seriousness of the issue.

Tice claimed that the anti-vax comments were simply a matter of free speech when he was asked why Reform had invited Malholtra to speak.

As Tice sat with a grin on his face, presenter Ed Balls reminded him just how dangerous it was to give ant-vax views such a big platform.

“Children will die if parents don’t give their kids the MMR vaccine,” Balls said. “It’s really serious, it’s not to be laughed at!”

Balls went on to say he was “flabbergasted” as Tice continued to defend Malholtra’s appearance at the Reform conference.

It was then left to Susanna Reid to point out to Tice that whilst Malholtra is free to have his conspiracy theories about vaccines, Reform are still responsible for offering him a significant platform to air them.

She told Tice: “You had a choice over who to invite to your conference, and you invited someone who made a link between Covid vaccines and the King’s cancer, and said that it may have been the cause of it.

“That’s not just free speech, you made a decision to invite that individual onto the stage.”

Theories that the Covid jab has links to cancer have been almost universally dismissed by medical experts and academics, with no scientific evidence supporting this claim.

You can find out more information on the Covid vaccine on the NHS website by clicking here.