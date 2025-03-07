Reform MP Rupert Lowe has been reported to the police by his own party following alleged threats to party employees.

Reform confirmed they are investigating Mr Lowe after “serious bullying” allegations were made by female employees.

The allegations come from two separate women, one who worked in his Parliamentary office, the other in his constituency.

In a statement, Reform claim Lowe has not cooperated with the investigation into his behaviour.

The Great Yarmouth MP is also accused of “threats of physical violence” against Reform UK Chairman Zia Yusuf, a matter which the party has passed on to the police, LBC reports.

Statement from Reform UK. pic.twitter.com/9J5gP1fVWF — Reform UK (@reformparty_uk) March 7, 2025

A statement from Reform UK Chairman, Zia Yusuf and Reform UK Chief Whip, Lee Anderson MP said: “It is with regret that we feel obligated to disclose that the party received complaints from two female employees about serious bullying in the offices of the Member of Parliament for Great Yarmouth, Rupert Lowe. One worked in his Parliamentary office, the other in his Constituency office, we understand complaints have been made to Parliamentary authorities.

“Evidence was provided to us of workplace bullying, the targeting of female staff who raised concerns, and evidence of derogatory and discriminatory remarks made about women, including reference to a perceived disability.

“We feel we have a duty of care to all our staff, whether employed directly or indirectly. Accordingly, we appointed an independent King’s Counsel to conduct an investigation into the veracity of these complaints. To date, Mr Lowe has yet to cooperate with this investigation.

“In addition to these allegations of a disturbing pattern of behaviour, Mr Lowe has on at least two occasions made threats of physical violence against our Party Chairman. Accordingly, this matter is with the Police.

“Reform stands for the highest standards of conduct in public life, and we will apply these standards without fear nor favour, including within our own party.”

The allegations come after Lowe had clashed with party leader Nigel Farage in recent days.

