Fiona Bruce threatened to “put a gag on” Richard Tice after he kept interrupting during last night’s episode of Question Time.

The weekly BBC discussion show was being broadcast from Skipton, with Reform UK deputy leader Tice being one of the four-person panel.

He was joined by Labour’s Bridget Phillipson, Harriet Baldwin from the Conservatives and Green MP and party co-leader Adrian Ramsay.

At one point in the show, Ramsay was addressing the question “Are we doing enough to reduce climate change?” when he was repeatedly interrupted by climate change-sceptic Tice.

Tice was becoming so disruptive that Bruce had to intervene, threatening to “gag” him the Boston and Skegness MP if he didn’t shut up.

As Tice shouted “don’t lie to the British people” at Ramsay, Bruce told him: “Hang on, hang on – if you keep on interrupting, I’m going to have to put a gag on you or something.”

She then reassured Tice: “I will come to you [for your answer] I promise.”

The comment prompted huge applause from the audience, who perhaps weren’t quite as keen to hear the Reform point of view as he thought.

Fiona Bruce telling Reform maniac Richard Tice she will put a gag on him if he doesn’t shut up getting the biggest cheer of the night on #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/Jz5DNlqcSX — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) March 6, 2025

The embarassing moment came the same day as Tice was left red-faced in Scotland when he was unable to name two councillors who had defected to Reform from the Tories.

You can read more about that here.

Related: Richard Tice says privatised look-a-like coppers could be used to ‘top up’ police