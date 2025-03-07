Fresh off the back of streaming hit Missing You in January, Netflix has re-teamed with best-selling author Harlan Coben on not one but two more TV adaptations coming out this month.

The first has already arrived and is titled Just One Look. Based on Coben’s 2004 novel of the same name, the six-part show is set in Poland.

Its plot synopsis reads:

“A happily married jewellery designer’s world is shattered when she discovers a mysterious old photograph of her husband surrounded by unfamiliar faces. “Determined to uncover the truth, she plunges into a web of secrets and lies that threaten her loved ones and force her to question everything she once believed.”

You can watch a trailer right here:

Trailer for JUST ONE LOOK, coming to @netflix @NetflixPL worldwide on March 5. Like with Squid Games or Money Heist, you can watch with subtitles or dubbed — your choice. Here's a link: https://t.co/cTi8DLRcaj pic.twitter.com/j2v8NdLjpz — Harlan Coben (@HarlanCoben) February 8, 2025

Released this week on 5 March without a huge amount of promotion, Just One Look has already made the top five in Netflix’s list of its most-watched TV programmes in the UK.

This is as critics have been complimenting the series for its story’s many mysteries and twists – elements that have become staples of Netflix’s Coben adaptations to date.

You can read some reviews of Just One Look right here:

Decider: “Like most Harlan Coben thrillers on Netflix, Just One Look has enough twists and turns to keep viewers on the hook, especially given the fact that the total running time of the series is probably around four hours.”

Leisure.Byte.com: “It’s not always that we get a good Harlan Coben adaptation, but Just One Look is thoroughly enjoyable and is difficult to put down!”

Ready Steady Cut: “Just One Look feels engineered with a watchmaker’s precision to do precisely what it needs to and nothing more. That kind of fat-free filmmaking will always prove popular, and usually for good reason. Just one look is all it needs.”

Tom’s Guide: “True to his signature style, the series drops you right into the middle of a gripping mystery, with conspiracies and secrets popping up within the first 20 minutes. It’s the kind of show that makes you believe you have everything figured out, until it makes another shocking reveal… Undeniably binge-worthy.”

Coben also has a second show coming out on Netflix this month titled Caught.

Set to drop on 26 March, it is set in Argentina and is based on the author’s 2010 novel of the same name.

The series follows a journalist with a dark past whose life takes an unexpected turn when a respected community figure becomes the prime suspect in her investigation into a teenage girl’s disappearance.

Here is the trailer for Caught:

Ahead of the release of the two shows, Coben took to social media to confirm that the series will be available to watch both with subtitles or with dubbing.

“Two new Netflix original series will be out in March worldwide (Yes, your country and your language). On March 5, JUST ONE LOOK comes to you from Netflix Poland,” he wrote.

“On March 26, CAUGHT, filmed in Patagonia and Buenos Aires, will stream via Netflix Argentina.

“Like with Squid Games or Money Heist, you can watch dubbed in English or subtitled — your choice. Thanks and hope you enjoy.”

Two new @Netflix original series will be out in March worldwide (Yes, your country and your language). On March 5, JUST ONE LOOK comes to you from Netflix Poland @NetflixPL. On March 26, CAUGHT, filmed in Patagonia and Buenos Aires, will stream via @CheNetflix Like with Squid… pic.twitter.com/NMWnHYrnDm — Harlan Coben (@HarlanCoben) February 18, 2025

Just One Look and Caught will arrive only weeks after the release of Missing You – another series based on a Coben book.

A hit upon release, Missing You ranked number one in Netflix’s Global Top 10 list for English-language TV.

Other Coben titles currently available to stream on Netflix include Fool Me Once, Gone For Good, Hold Tight, The Innocent, Safe, Stay Close, The Stranger and The Woods.

This is as another English-language adaptation titled Run Away is in the works starring James Nesbitt and Minnie Driver.

All six episodes of Just One Look are streaming on Netflix right now.

