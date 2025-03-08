President Trump has claimed that the political and economic tensions between the United States and its 2026 World Cup co-hosts Canada and Mexico will be good for the tournament.

Gianni Infantino, the president of World Cup organizer FIFA, was in the White House on Friday while Trump signed an executive order establishing a 2026 World Cup task force that he will chair to oversee preparations for the tournament.

The U.S. will host 78 matches, including the quarterfinals onward, while Canada and Mexico will each host 13.

On Monday, Trump confirmed that he was moving forward with 25% tariffs on goods imported from Mexico and Canada.

The tariffs will come into effect this month, but duties on vehicles and other goods have been delayed until April.

On Tuesday, the president signed an executive order that placed a number of other exemptions on various goods.

Asked on Friday how he saw the World Cup playing out given the trade tensions between the co-hosting nations, Trump said: “I think it’s going to make it more exciting.

“Tension’s a good thing, I think it makes it much more exciting.”

During his visit to the White House, Infantino thanked Trump for setting up the task force.

“It is important that everyone that comes to America feels safe, feels welcome, and that’s why it’s important that the government puts together this White House task force,” he said.

Forty-eight teams will compete in the expanded World Cup in 2026.

Eleven of the 16 host cities are in the United States, with Toronto and Vancouver in Canada also set to stage matches, as will Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey in Mexico.

Azteca Stadium in Mexico City will host the opening match on 11 June with the final being played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on 19 July.

The United States will also host the 2025 Club World Cup in June and July.

