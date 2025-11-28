The financial black hole in the budget of Reform-controlled Durham County Council – where Darren Grimes is deputy leader – has grown by £11.1m in just two months.

Durham was one of a number of councils that Reform took control of in May’s local elections, with the party proudly declaring they would cut wasteful spending and improve local government efficiency across the country.

However, just as they have in areas such as Kent, Nigel Farage’s party have had a harsh wake-up call on just how difficult it is to govern.

North East Bylines reports that Durham county council’s cabinet has been forced to approve a £10m list of proposed cuts and increases in charges after the black hole in its budget grew by more than £11m.

According to the publication, the measures will leave the council with a deficit of £72mn over the coming four years, meaning councillors are likely to have to agree to more cuts or council tax increases at some point.

The black hole in Durham County Council’s budget has grown by £11.1mn in the past two months under the control of Reform UK.



The Reform-controlled council has blamed inflation and the cost of children’s social care, school transport, homelessness and special educational needs and disability in particular.

Of course, these are spending areas that anyone with a basic knowledge of local government will know make up huge parts of the budget.

At a cabinet meeting, deputy leader Darren Grimes said the figures were “no joke.”

In a report by Councillor Grimes and Paul Darby, corporate director of resources, they stated that the council will “carefully need to consider options to raise council tax, find further financial savings and/or consider the use of reserves as a temporary measure to help balance the budget next year.”

It seems raising council tax by the maximum of 5% is a measure that will likely be taken, which is a trend across the Reform-led councils.

Just like in Kent, Reform are finding out that making big pledges about cutting wasteful spending is the easy part. When you actually get to the governing, it all becomes a lot more difficult.