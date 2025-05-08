Darren Grimes has proudly stated he will not be attending two council training sessions – even though they don’t actually exist.

The former GB News presenter was last week elected as a councillor for Reform UK on Durham County Council, for the Annfield Plain ward.

Following his victory, Grimes parroted Reform attack lines on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programmes and climate change training.

The attack lines came from on high, with Reform leader Nigel Farage saying that anybody working on climate change initiatives or DEI at the council should “be seeking alternative employment very, very quickly.”

So, Grimes took to X to proudly declare: “I will not be attending DEI training or climate change training. I do not believe in anti-white racism or making my voters colder and poorer.”

However, North Durham MP Luke Akehurst later pointed out that, after a quick glance at the training programme for new councillors on Durham County Councillor, no such sessions existed.

He wrote: “I took a look at the training programme for new Durham County Councillors. There aren’t training sessions on either of the subjects Darren is refusing to attend.”

This isn’t the only Reform own-goal following their huge local election gains last week.

After her election as Lincolnshire mayor, Andrea Jenkyns vowed to sack all diversity officers from the county council. However, a Freedom of Information Request from Lincolnshire Council later confirmed that there are no diversity officers on their books.

And after Farage promised to clamp down on working from home at Reform-controlled councils, it was soon discovered that Reform themselves advertise jobs that – you’ve guessed it – offer working from home.

