Reform UK have fallen to their lowest polling level in more than six months, as the party continues to be embroiled in controversy.

According to the latest findings from YouGov, from November 23-24, Nigel Farage’s party are polling at 25%.

Whilst this still puts them six points clear of Labour (19%) in first, it is a two point drop on the week before.

In a post on X, poll aggregator Election Maps UK pointed out that whilst YouGov usually “record lower Reform scores than other pollsters,” this was still the lowest polling for the party in any poll since April 25.

YouGov tend to record lower Reform scores than other pollsters, but this represents Reform's lowest polling in any poll since 25th April. https://t.co/bH4nA7HgW0 — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) November 25, 2025

The polling could be a sign that recent controversies surrounding the party are taking their toll.

Last week, Nathan Gill, the party’s former leader in Wales, was sentenced to ten-and-a-half years in prison for taking bribes as part of a pro-Russia influence campaign. This has prompted concern from some of any remaining links in Reform to Russia, with Farage facing calls to launch an independent investigation.

At the same time, Farage himself has faced allegations of racist behaviour from his time as a teenager at school. A report in the Guardian earlier this month contained allegations from more than a dozen former Dulwich College pupils, who claimed that Farage made racist and antisemitic remarks during their time at the school with him.

Responding to the allegations this week, the Clacton MP defended himself, saying he would never racially abuse someone “in a hurtful or insulting way” or “with intent.”