A woman in the Question Time audience gave a pretty perfect summary of Rachel Reeves’ budget, explaining why, overall, it was a good one.

This week has seen plenty of discourse and chat about the Autumn Budget, which the chancellor delivered on Wednesday (after the OBR accidentally let the cat out the bag).

There have been strong reactions on all sides to some of the policies announced, particularly the decision to scrap the two-child benefit cap, which prompted Tory leader Kemi Badenoch to crassly label it a ‘budget for Benefits Street.’

There’s also been much debate over the £26bn in tax increases confirmed by Reeves, with plenty of focus on the decision to extend the freeze on income tax thresholds.

You’ll also likely have heard concerns over lowered growth forecasts and fears that disposable income for many will have increased by a negligible amount for most of us in five years time.

So, after extreme reactions from plenty of corners of the media and Westminster, it’s quite nice to hear this measured, balanced response from a Question Time audience member.

The woman said that, whilst Labour had been “naive” with some of their manifesto pledges, she reckoned it was a “good budget” that makes “people that can afford it pay more, and the people that can’t afford it, we’ll have more money to help look after them.”

You can watch what she had to say below.

The sentiment was echoed by another audience member, who said that whilst there were some aspects “we can moan about” there were also things to be celebrated in the budget.

He highlighted that scrapping the two-child benefit cap is forecast to take 450,000 children out of poverty, and also celebrated the so-called ‘mansion tax‘ announced by Reeves on properties worth over £2m.