Reform UK has received a second multi-million pound donation from businessman Christopher Harborne, taking their fundraising far beyond that of Labour and the Conservatives.

In November last year, Harborne, an aviation entrepreneur and crypto investor who has lived in Thailand for the last two years, donated £3m to Nigel Farage’s party.

This was after the British-born entrepreneur had donated a record-breaking £9m to Reform in August of the same year.

This was the biggest single donation to a UK political party by a living donor.

Harborne has previously made large donations to the Brexit Party in 2019 and 2020.

Before this, he was an ally of Boris Johnson and made a £1m donation to the Tories when Johnson was prime minister.

The donations meant that in the final quarter of 2025, Reform received a total of £5.5m in cash donations.

This was far more than the Conservative Party and Labour, who received £2.3m and £1.7m respectively, according to Electoral Commission data released on Thursday.

In total in 2025, Reform received a total of £18.5m in cash donations, more than £10m more than Labour (£8.2m) and more than £5m more than the Tories (£13.4m).

The donations come ahead of crucial elections in Scotland and Wales this May, alongside local elections in England.

Whilst Reform will be hoping to win seats across the UK, their support seems to have stalled.

Along with a defeat to the Greens in the Gorton and Denton by-election, their polling figures have hit the buffers and even started declining in recent days.