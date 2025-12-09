A Reform councillor has had to defend one of its candidates from racist comments from the party’s own supporters.
On Monday, the leader of Portsmouth’s Reform group, Cllr George Madgwick, shared a post on X about a new campaigner for the party, Addy Mo Asaduzzaman.
Sharing a picture of Asaduzzaman, Madgwick wrote: “INTRODUCING Campaigners for Portsmouth. Meet Addy Mo Asaduzzaman, our campaigner for CENTRAL SOUTHSEA.
“The most densely populated ward with the most HMOs and no open green space. Addy, originally from Bangladesh, is ready to stand up for his community with Reform UK.”
What followed was a slew of racist and xenophobic comments under the post, with Madgwick having to defend Asaduzzaman from his party’s own supporters.
There were some who said “non-Brits” shouldn’t be eligible to stand for election in the UK…
Others who said they “don’t want him in our country”…
And the usual racist calls for people born outside the UK to be deported.
The abuse promoted Madgwick to add another tweet under the post, calling out the hate and reassuring Reform voters that Asaduzzaman “plans to return to his homeland one day.”
It seems that Reform aren’t right-wing enough for many of their own supporters…