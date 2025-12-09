A Reform councillor has had to defend one of its candidates from racist comments from the party’s own supporters.

On Monday, the leader of Portsmouth’s Reform group, Cllr George Madgwick, shared a post on X about a new campaigner for the party, Addy Mo Asaduzzaman.

Sharing a picture of Asaduzzaman, Madgwick wrote: “INTRODUCING Campaigners for Portsmouth. Meet Addy Mo Asaduzzaman, our campaigner for CENTRAL SOUTHSEA.

“The most densely populated ward with the most HMOs and no open green space. Addy, originally from Bangladesh, is ready to stand up for his community with Reform UK.”

What followed was a slew of racist and xenophobic comments under the post, with Madgwick having to defend Asaduzzaman from his party’s own supporters.

There were some who said “non-Brits” shouldn’t be eligible to stand for election in the UK…

They can’t stand for national Governement. But countries part of the commonwealth can stand for local election for council only. — Cllr George Madgwick (@georgedmadgwick) December 8, 2025

Others who said they “don’t want him in our country”…

Yes we do. He came on a student visa. Paid a fortune for it. He’s now here, highly qualified, working and paying a lot of tax into our system.



He’s integrated and loves the country. This is what successful migration looks like. This is the type we should be applauding. — Cllr George Madgwick (@georgedmadgwick) December 8, 2025

And the usual racist calls for people born outside the UK to be deported.

Where you deporting me too? — Cllr George Madgwick (@georgedmadgwick) December 8, 2025

The abuse promoted Madgwick to add another tweet under the post, calling out the hate and reassuring Reform voters that Asaduzzaman “plans to return to his homeland one day.”

This is the kind of migration we want. People who PAY to come here. People who are educated. People who work full time. People who pay taxes. People who integrate and people who want to help their community.



I’m fully aware Addy plans to return back to his homeland one day. One… — Cllr George Madgwick (@georgedmadgwick) December 8, 2025

It seems that Reform aren’t right-wing enough for many of their own supporters…