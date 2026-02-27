Reform have called for an investigation into the Gorton and Denton by-election over allegations of instances of ‘family voting’ on polling day.
In a letter sent to the Electoral Commission, Nigel Farage requested that an “immediate and comprehensive investigation” was launched into the “serious and extensive reports of illegal ‘family voting.'”
READ NEXT: ‘Matt Badloss’ starts trending after Reform’s by-election defeat
Sharing the letter on social media, he wrote: “What was witnessed yesterday is deeply concerning and raises serious questions about the integrity of the democratic process in predominantly Muslim areas.
“If this is what was happening at polling stations, just imagine the potential for coercion with postal votes.
“If action isn’t taken now, then we will ensure it is after the next General Election.”
Reform’s candidate Matt Goodwin lost to the Greens’ Hannah Spencer by more than 4,000 votes in the by-election.
After polls closed on Thursday, Democracy Volunteers released a statement saying they had witnessed “concerningly high levels of family voting” in Gorton and Denton.
Family voting is when two voters either confer, collude or direct each other on voting, and was made illegal by the Ballot Secrecy Act 2023.
Democracy Volunteers said they witnessed family voting in 15 of the 22 polling stations, totalling 32 cases.
In response, Manchester council said they received no reports of such issues and questioned why Democracy Volunteers didn’t raise concerns during polling hours.
Labour, who finished third in the by-election despite having had a 13,000 majority in the seat at the 2024 general election, have urged authorities to look into claims of family voting.
The party’s chairwoman Anna Turley said the reports were “really concerning.”
Others have questioned the veracity of the claims from Democracy Volunteers and criticised the undertones of the claims.
Goodwin seemed to allude to the reports in a statement following his election defeat, which was labelled ‘Trump-esque’ by some.