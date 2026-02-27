Reform have called for an investigation into the Gorton and Denton by-election over allegations of instances of ‘family voting’ on polling day.

In a letter sent to the Electoral Commission, Nigel Farage requested that an “immediate and comprehensive investigation” was launched into the “serious and extensive reports of illegal ‘family voting.'”

Sharing the letter on social media, he wrote: “What was witnessed yesterday is deeply concerning and raises serious questions about the integrity of the democratic process in predominantly Muslim areas.

“If this is what was happening at polling stations, just imagine the potential for coercion with postal votes.

“If action isn’t taken now, then we will ensure it is after the next General Election.”

Reform’s candidate Matt Goodwin lost to the Greens’ Hannah Spencer by more than 4,000 votes in the by-election.

Reform has today reported the many cases of ‘family voting’ to the Electoral Commission and Greater Manchester Police.



What was witnessed yesterday is deeply concerning and raises serious questions about the integrity of the democratic process in predominantly Muslim areas.



— Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) February 27, 2026

After polls closed on Thursday, Democracy Volunteers released a statement saying they had witnessed “concerningly high levels of family voting” in Gorton and Denton.

Family voting is when two voters either confer, collude or direct each other on voting, and was made illegal by the Ballot Secrecy Act 2023.

Democracy Volunteers said they witnessed family voting in 15 of the 22 polling stations, totalling 32 cases.

In response, Manchester council said they received no reports of such issues and questioned why Democracy Volunteers didn’t raise concerns during polling hours.

🔥Angry Manchester council hit back at Democracy volunteers



COUNCIL STATEMENT ON VOTING:



A spokesperson for the Acting Returning Officer said: "Polling station staff are trained to look out for any evidence of undue influence on voters. No such issues have been reported today.… — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) February 26, 2026

Labour, who finished third in the by-election despite having had a 13,000 majority in the seat at the 2024 general election, have urged authorities to look into claims of family voting.

The party’s chairwoman Anna Turley said the reports were “really concerning.”

Others have questioned the veracity of the claims from Democracy Volunteers and criticised the undertones of the claims.

"Family voting" – of which police and polling station staff saw no evidence during the vote – is totally made up horseshit intended to cast suspicion on ethnic minorities for having the temerity to exercise their democratic right.



— Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) February 27, 2026

Goodwin seemed to allude to the reports in a statement following his election defeat, which was labelled ‘Trump-esque’ by some.